Family priest of boy killed in hit-and-run speaks out in hopes to bring more information in case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Parish Priest at St Michael Ukrainian Catholic church describes the two boys hit in a deadly hit-and-run last night as energetic and active. He said Edouard Lautaire had his life ahead of him cut too short.
Behind the doors of the Parish, Lautaire and his ten-year-old brother, Maximilien, had just become altar servers earlier this month.
“Max, I thought, was ready, but Edouard I wasn’t too sure, boy did he prove me wrong,” said Andriy Chirovsky, the family’s priest.
Now, a small teddy bear and a strand of beads stand in memorial of nine-year-old, Ed. After a hit and run Wednesday, the young boy lost his life, and his brother sent to the hospital in serious condition. Chirovsky said the family was heading to the bus stop, their primary form of transportation. He said the boys' mother, Valentina, is a single mom who immigrated from Ukraine. A GoFundMe, raising money for funeral and medical costs, said Ed loved to play Legos with his big brother. Chirovsky has a plea for whoever hit the children and ran.
“You will never forget that day. You will never forget the sound of your car hitting bodies,” he said. “But, how can you move forward? If you take responsibility.”
Those close to the family and investigators want more information on what happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on Broadway and Sarnoff. Police said a west-bound SUV in the center lane on Broadway did not stop for the family in the crosswalk. Police said the driver slowed and then continued West—fleeing the scene. A HAWK light covers the intersection, and crews were seen testing it on Thursday. TPD said detectives are working to learn if the light was on during the hit-and-run.
Police are still looking for a BMW SUV. They say it may be an XI,X3, or X5 model and will probably have front-end damage.
TPD said a passenger was also seen in the vehicle. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
