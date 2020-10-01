Family priest of boy killed in hit-and-run speaks out in hopes to bring more information in case

Those close to the family and investigators want more information on what happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on Broadway and Sarnoff. Police said a west-bound SUV in the center lane on Broadway did not stop for the family in the crosswalk. Police said the driver slowed and then continued West—fleeing the scene. A HAWK light covers the intersection, and crews were seen testing it on Thursday. TPD said detectives are working to learn if the light was on during the hit-and-run.