First responders remind residents to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire Protection Week officially begins on Sunday. The Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to support this year’s fire prevention week campaign.
According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. The reason Fire Prevention Fire week started more than 90-years ago.
Fire Prevention Week runs from Sunday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 10. Here are the following tips from the NFPA to ensure residents keep their homes and families safe from the threat of cooking fire:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer.
- You must be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week or any fire safety precautions that should be implemented at home, call Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services at (520) 417-4400.
