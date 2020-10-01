Habitat for Humanity recruiting for affordable housing projects, Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Habitat for Humanity announced, Thursday, it is now recruiting for its newest affordable housing project in the Town of Marana.
This is a great opportunity for individuals and families trying to buy a home- that don’t necessarily have sufficient funds to do it.
Habitat home-buyers complete 250 hours of ‘sweat-equity’ building homes for themselves and other recruits- then they make an affordable down payment on their soon-to-be home and commit to pay a mortage.
“We require our families to take our homebuyer education classes on topics ranging from finance and budgeting to home repair and maintenance. Additionally, Habitat provides family mentors who meet regularly with Habitat families to guide them through the home buying process.”
If you’re willing to put in a little manual labor, the first step in the application process is to attend a free information session. More information about this project can be found [HERE]. You can also find ways to volunteer [HERE].
