International Wildlife Museum reopens since March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After months of being closed, the International Wildlife Museum reopened it’s doors Thursday morning.
The museum counts with collections more than 100 years old and over 400 global species of mammals and birds. From penguins to lions and bears, animals in the center have been donated by wildlife rehab centers , zoo’s, or individuals.
Katie Robinson, the museums Education Manager, says the center will be open at only 50% capacity, stating the museum is big enough for social distancing.
“The purpose of the museum is to teach people about wildlife and we are a non-profit. The only way we are able to stay open are through admissions and donations from the public,” Robinson said.
You are required to wear a mask at all times while visiting. We’re told employees will be disinfecting all areas every hour.
For more on hours and pricing visit their website at https://thewildlifemuseum.org/
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.