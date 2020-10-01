New Big Lots location coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Big Lots is opening a new store in Tucson on Saturday, October 10.
The grand opening will be Oct. 10- 17, where customers will receive a coupon for $10 off $40 upon check out to use towards a future Big Lots purchase.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Tucson,” said Joice Wirkus, senior vice president, marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in Furniture, Seasonal, Home, Food, and Consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Tucson community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”
At 24,844 square feet, the new store, located at 3900 West Ina Rd., Tucson, AZ 85741, will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores.
