2020 ozone season officially ended in Pima County

At times, particulate matter from smoke also permeated the air in Tucson, but not enough to cause an exceedance at our monitoring sites. Individually, smoke particles are so small they cannot be seen by the human eye, but together, they obscure our views and can cause health problems to those exposed to them for an extended period of time. Tiny particles of smoke (around 1 micron or 1/70th of a human hair) can float in the air for days and even weeks. When inhaled, these little bits of air pollution can travel deep into the lungs causing inflammation and can even seep into the bloodstream to be carried to other parts of the body.