Pima Community College to host ICE sculpture by Tucson Swiss artist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County College’s Sculpture-on-Campus 2020 is set to be held on October 2nd with a novel new sculpture made of ice that will begin melting away from the first moments of its creation.
The idea behind the entitled ICE, is a wall of large ice blocks will be constructed under the Tucson sun and offer viewers an experience of how space and time collapse and elapse. The artist, Olivier Mosset calls this “entropy.”
Here are the details for those interested in attending:
Where: East Campus, 8181 E. Irvington Road, in the Library Courtyard
When: Friday, Oct. 2. Trucks containing the ice should arrive 7-7:30 a.m. The sculpture should take 1-2 hours to construct.
ICE will be 20 inches thick, 80 inches tall and 120 inches wide. It will be stable throughout its estimated 24-48 hour lifespan but ultimately will evaporate without a trace, says Mosset.
Mosset has installed ice sculptures at exhibits around the U.S. and the world since at least 2003.
Pima’s Sculpture-On-Campus initiative has provided artist the opportunity to present their contemporary outdoor sculptures to the public in a beautiful, educational setting since 2004.
If you would like to learn more you can visit this link: Sculpture-on-Campus webpage at pima.edu.
