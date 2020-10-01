Pima County releases statement on health requirements during Trump-Pence campaign visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Trump is scheduled to visit Tucson next week on Oct. 5 as part of his election campaign.
Pima County has released a statement about how they plan to take health precautions during his visit.
The following statement is from Pima County:
The County has received several queries about Monday’s Trump-Pence campaign event at Tucson International Airport and Board of Supervisors Resolution 2020-49 requiring the wearing of face coverings when physical distancing can’t be maintained, as well as Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-43 prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people.
Executive Order 43 exempts Constitutionally protected activities from the provisions of the Order, meaning the prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people will not be enforced.
Regarding the Resolution, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen strongly encourages anyone attending any gathering of any kind practice physical distancing and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
