Tucson clinic testing COVID-19 treatment drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - AZ Liver Health is testing possible treatment drugs for COVID-19 in Tucson. The clinic is the largest clinical trial treatment site for the virus in Arizona.
Regeneron, the company behind the trial, said the drug is showing positive results.
“I actually think a treatment will become available far before a vaccine will, which makes this that much more important to look into," said Dr. Anita Kholi, the Director of Clinical Research at AZ Liver Health.
Kholi has a background in infectious diseases and has trained in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s labs in the past. The clinic is holding clinical trials for people infected with the virus. Patients receive an infusion of Regeneron’s antibody drug and are followed for thirty days.
“Monoclonal antibodies like these have been used in other kinds of disease processes, where they’ve shown to be effective," she said. "Now pharmaceutical companies are developing monoclonal antibodies to target COVID in particular.”
She said Regeneron just announced yesterday the antibody cocktail drug seems to be effective.
“It’s a trial that we have here,” Kholi said. "The data has shown that this drug can actually increase the clearance of this virus from the body, so clear it faster.”
AZ Liver Health is one of the biggest Regeneron clinical trial sites in the country. The clinic is sending vials of blood from COVID-19 patients taking the treatment drug and sending them to a central lab for further analysis. The clinic is also testing other drugs to see their effectiveness.
An FDA approved drug, given to COVID patients in the hospital, is being tested on COVID patients who have yet to be hospitalized. AZ Liver Clinic is also testing to see how well a drug can stop an uninfected person from getting the virus if they live with a COVID-19 patient.
