Tucson Roadrunners hold drive-thru event at TCC for Community Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that the team will be holding Community Day and released the details on the event.
The drive-thru event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Lot B of the Tucson Convention Center. The event will allow all fans to participate without leaving their vehicles while items like canned food, bottled water, toys, pet toys and diaper and baby items will be donated to organizations throughout southern Arizona.
Fans will receive a raffle ticket for each item donated and 100 tickets will be drawn for prizes from the team’s Mystery Weekend Jackpot. Prizes will include: game worn jerseys, signed pucks, signed mini sticks, Arizona Coyotes autographed memorabilia and more.
Arizona Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez will be in attendance for Community Day.
In conjunction with the team’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School will perform from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Fans will have the opportunity to participate in the following activities from their vehicles: Celebrity Cornhole from your Car, Roadrunners Plinko and the Tucson Wheel of Winning; all for prizes. The team’s Mascot Dusty will also be posing for photos with fans in their vehicles that will be available to download online after the Community Day.
Roadrunners Give Back will be selling player autographed Kachina sticks for $50. 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available with proceeds going to local organizations that align with the team’s Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives.
All current guidelines as outlined by the Pima County Health Department will be in place. All event representatives will be wearing face coverings, following all local recommendations, social distancing practices will be in effect and fans driving through are also asked to be in face coverings.
