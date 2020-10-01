Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 1, 2020 at 1:45 PM MST - Updated October 1 at 1:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) will provide free flu shots to Veterans enrolled in VA health care starting Saturday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to get vaccinated. The drive-thru clinics will be located at the Tucson VA main campus, between Buildings 80 and 81 and offered at the following times and dates below.

Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

  • October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
  • November 7, 14, 21 (No drive-through clinics Thanksgiving week)
  • December 5

Flu shots will also be provided to Veterans on a walk-in basis from Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (except Federal holidays) in Building 3, Room 109 the former patient dining hall.

