Aluminum can shortage affects local breweries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While local breweries recover from long shutdowns during the pandemic, another problem is hitting the industry.
An aluminum can shortage. Right as many are turning to canning for to-go orders.
Borderlands Brewing Company in Tucson is one of the many feeling its effects. .
“All of the sudden when you go to buy cans online you start to see waitlists and these products are out of stock," said Ayla Kapahi, Head Brewer and Director of Production.
Kapahi has been on a waitlist for 3 months, purchasing all she can the second they come back in stock. Not to mention they now cost more.
“They come out to 2 cents more per can which doesn’t sound like a lot but in the quantities that we’re ordering that adds 7-800 dollars onto our order which is pretty substantial.”
And even if they’re able to get their hands on a can, that’s only half of the work because lids and bottoms to the cans are sold separately.
“So often times you might be able to purchase cans but there’s no lids or cans available for you," said Kapahi.
So it seems that when it rains, it pours, but Borderlands is absorbing the extra cost. It’s their way to keep up with the competition that have more resources.
“We wanted our beers to still be affordable, accessible, and the quality is very high standards," said Kapahi.
And with life impossible to predict during COVID, there’s no telling what can happen.
Borderlands says re-opening their tap room after a 5 month shutdown has helped increase tap sales, but many are still not comfortable coming inside. They hope the strain of this shortage will decreases as COVID cases do.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.