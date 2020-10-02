Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult male in Surprise, AZ.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Surprise Police are seeking public assistance to locate 35-year old Ryan Senterre, who went missing from a residence near Greenway Road and Verde Vista Road in Surprise, AZ.
Senterre suffers from a condition that may leave him with a diminished mental capacity. He has been a resident of Surprise for only a short time- authorities say he may be unfamiliar with his surroundings and unable to find his way back home.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact Surprise Police at (623) 222-4000. Senterre’s incident number is: #201000324.
Senterre is 5-foot-7, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen walking on foot, wearing a white t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and tan tennis shoes.
