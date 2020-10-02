Cuba begins to lift lockdown measures in Havana as COVID-19 cases fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Citizens in Cuba received good news on Wednesday, as country authorities began lifting curfew and partial lockdowns in Havana, which have been in effect since Sep. 1, 2020.
These lockdown measures were mandated by Cuban authorities as Havana began experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections. Havana Governer Reinaldo Garcia Zapata said cases dropped an average of 21-cases-per-day over the last week- allowing him to give the green-light to ease restrictions.
Most nations in the Carribean began to return to normalcy some months ago, though there have been minor outbreaks in small provinces- which are quickly contained.
Cuban officials said that the country’s free community-based health system and its strict isolation protocols were huge factors in preventing the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Havana.
To date, Cuba has reported about 6,000 cases and 122 COVID-related deaths. More than 90 percent of all cases were contact-traced through spreaders.
Officials say that over the next week public transportation will resume in Havana, along with stores, restaurants and other services- but they will only reopen at 60 percent capacity.
Schools are scheduled to reopen next month in November, while airports will remain closed until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.