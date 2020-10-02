FIRST ALERT FORECAST: October 2020 is already a record-setting month and it’s looking like we will break more records in the coming days.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 2, 2020 at 2:12 PM MST - Updated October 2 at 2:12 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We already set a new record for the hottest recorded temperature for October yesterday. Now it’s looking like we could see the most ever 100+ days for the month (the old record stands at 4 days).

TONIGHT: Clear skies with an overnight low around 66F.

TOMORROW: Sunny with high a high of 102F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

MONDAY: Sunny with high a high of 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.