FIRST ALERT FORECAST: October 2020 is already a record-setting month and it’s looking like we will break more records in the coming days.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We already set a new record for the hottest recorded temperature for October yesterday. Now it’s looking like we could see the most ever 100+ days for the month (the old record stands at 4 days).
TONIGHT: Clear skies with an overnight low around 66F.
TOMORROW: Sunny with high a high of 102F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
MONDAY: Sunny with high a high of 101F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
