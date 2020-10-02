Free COVID-19 testing tomorrow by Rialto Theatre

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson, in partnership with The Rialto Theatre and Rescue Me Wellness, will be offering free COVID-19 testing downtown on Saturday, Oct. 3.
If you happen to be downtown, you can make a stop at the Rialto Theatre alley next to R-Bar between 4-6 p.m.
Free masks will also be given out. No appointment is necessary, and the tests will be saliva-based.
“As our downtown begins to gradually re-open, we want to make sure that there is testing available for our entire community – those patronizing our small businesses or simply getting some fresh air,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Anyone is welcome to stop by, get tested, and safely go about their day enjoying all that downtown has to offer.”
