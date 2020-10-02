Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. Prosecutors say Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County. The district attorney's office said Friday that Weinstein faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women. The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills. (Source: Seth Wenig)