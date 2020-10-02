Hazard reduction work continues on trails after Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest continues to take steps to reduce hazards on designated trails in the burn scar of the Bighorn Fire.
Forest staff completed saw work to remove leaning and fallen trees and shrubs at Mint Springs, Marshall, Aspen, Palisades and Butterfly trails to prepare them for volunteers and partners to have a safe work environment to perform trail-tread work.
The Forest continues to monitor the perimeter surrounding the Bighorn burn scar as the fire is not out, sightings of smoke have prevented the incident commander from declaring the fire out.
Earlier this week, smoke was reported on the Oracle Ridge trail. Mt. Lemmon Fire responded to this event and put some water on the burning stump hole.
“Public health and safety remain our number one priority,” said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger. “We are reducing hazards so people can recreate safely and so that our partners and volunteer groups can safely access the burned area to help re-build and restore some of these trails.”
The Forest doesn’t have a timeframe for when partners and volunteers can join the restoration efforts. However, information about volunteer opportunities will be posted online when more details become available.
