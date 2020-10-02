Inmate population sees significant decrease in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to statistics provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the inmate population at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex has reduced from an average of 1,900 inmates, to today’s inmate population of almost 1,500.
Additionally, PCSD says crime has also continually decreased since 2015- including homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft.
Data also shows that the overall number of calls-for-service since 2019 decreased by more than 7,000.
A full graphic of annual calls-for-service and crimes between 2002 and 2019 is found below.
