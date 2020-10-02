‘Long-haulers’ battle COVID-19 for months, but research into why is scant

Left: As a healthy 26-year-old before COVID-19, Lowenstein referred to her hospital stay as “surreal.” She remembers the panic that set in as she recalled stories she’d read about people being hospitalized with the virus and never leaving. Right: Lowenstein recovered after three months with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms. With a mask and gloves on, she finally ventured back out to the supermarket after avoiding public places while she was sick. (Source: Fiona Lowenstein)