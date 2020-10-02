Multi-agency operation nets fugitive in Yuma hotel

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of Wellton Station’s Integrated Targeting Team with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, arrested 42-year-old Francisco Armando “Pancho” Guerrero who was wanted on a federal probation violation Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Guerrero’s federal probation violation originated from a previous charge of “high speed flight” from the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.
The U.S. Marshals Service, the Border Patrol, the Department of Public Safety and Yuma Police Department took part in the operation that culminated in Guerrero’s arrest at around 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in Yuma.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Guerrero has an extensive criminal history, which includes traffic violations, burglary, fraud, drug and paraphernalia possession, hit-and-run, and human and narcotics smuggling.
