21 pedestrians have died on Tucson roadways this year--why is it happening?

For at least the last decade, Arizona has been in the top ten states for most pedestrian fatalities according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. According to the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, devised in part by the City and finalized in 2020, between 2014 and 2018, there were nearly 1,200 pedestrians involved in traffic crashes in Tucson. 90 percent of pedestrian deaths and severe injuries happen on 11 percent of Tucson streets, and most within a few hundred feet of a bus stop.