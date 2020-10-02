Ready to pick out a pumpkin? Marana Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first weekend of October is upon us which means Halloween season is in full swing.
What says Halloween fun more than pumpkins?
This year at the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, families can expect the same fun activities and games, but Post Farms is taking some important COVID safety measures too.
The Farm has been working with the Pima County Health Department to make sure everything is in place to keep families are safe so they can have some fall fun.
“This is a great place to come out for the fall. It’s a tradition for many families, but I need people to feel good about coming out here. If they’re worried about it, I hate to say it, but they should probably stay home,” owner Jon Post said.
To help families feel confident about visiting, the Farm has made a promise.
They promise:
- Common areas will be socially distanced.
- Hand sanitizer/handwashing stations will ve available.
- Farmers' market items & produce will be cleaned/sanitized.
- Animal areas & surfaces will be sanitized regularly.
- All employees will pass a health check prior to each shift.
The Farm is asking everyone who visits to make a few promises as well.
- Wear your mask whenever you can’t socially distance yourself.
- Agree to follow all social distancing and sanitary guidelines they’re putting in place.
- If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or have any symptoms, stay home.
Opening weekend is October 3-4. For more information, click here.
