Traffic Alert: Sewer work in multiple areas beginning Oct. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Contractors with Pima County will begin sewer repairs at multiple areas in Pima County, beginning Oct. 5. Contractors will be conducting miscellanoeous sewer repairs such as sewer cleaning, pipe lining and manhole rehabilitation.
Below is a list of all the areas in which you may encounter workers and delayed traffic:
OCT. 5, 2020
⋅ 14518 N. Oracle Road
⋅ 900 E. University Boulevard:
⋅ 6201 N. Caravan Lane, until Oct. 7
⋅ 6010 N. Via Ranchero, until Oct. 9
⋅ 5575 Salida Del Sol, until Oct. 9
⋅ 1321 W. Via Caballo, until Oct. 12
OCT. 6, 2020
⋅ 1540 W. Montebella Drive, until Oct. 7
⋅ 7656 E. Sabino Vista Drive
⋅ 7680 E. Cloud Road, until Oct. 7
OCT. 7, 2020
⋅ 3232 N. Placita Brazos, until Oct, 8
OCT. 8, 2020
⋅ 4200 N. Summerset Drive
⋅ 7741 E. Cloud Road
OCT. 5 through mid-November
Contractors will install new sewer lines and manholes along Mabel Street between 13th Avenue and 6th Avenue, near Pima Community College West Campus- which will result in restricted access to Stone Avenue from Mable Street, and restricted access to Mabel Street between Stone and Seventh Avenues. Only local traffic will be allowed to pass through the area. Contractors expect to reach the itnersection of Main Avenue by mid-October. The plan is to keep one travel lane open in each roadway direction.
Construction equipment/work crews/flaggers will be on site at the various locations; all traffic should slow down, heed signage, and exercise caution when navigating through construction zones. Construction times are approximate and are subject to change in the event that unforeseen conditions or inclement weather cause delays or postponements.
