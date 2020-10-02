Traffic Alert: Sewer work in multiple areas beginning Oct. 5

Contractors will install new sewer lines and manholes along Mabel Street between 13th Avenue and 6th Avenue, near Pima Community College West Campus- which will result in restricted access to Stone Avenue from Mable Street, and restricted access to Mabel Street between Stone and Seventh Avenues. Only local traffic will be allowed to pass through the area. Contractors expect to reach the itnersection of Main Avenue by mid-October. The plan is to keep one travel lane open in each roadway direction.