UPDATE: Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that left Tucson boy dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that left a Tucson boy dead and his brother seriously injured.
The Tucson Police Department said Ernesto Carrizoza, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Edouard Lautaire, 9, was killed and Maximilien Lautaire, 11, was injured when they were hit by an BMW SUV on the east side of Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 5 p.m. on East Broadway Boulevard, near Sarnoff Drive.
The TPD said Valentina Lautaire and her two children were in a crosswalk when the accident happened.
According to Father Andriy Chirovsky of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Valentina was not injured in the accident. A GoFundMe drive for Edward’s funeral expenses and Max’s medical bills raised more than $35,000 by Friday afternoon. You can donate HERE.
Witnesses said the driver of the BMW initially slowed down after the crash, but then sped away.
As investigators were working the crash, a TPD cruiser was hit by a different vehicle. The officer was not in the cruiser at the time and there were no injuries.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.