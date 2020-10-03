Authorities seeking information on homicide in Goodyear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help, seeking for any infromation on a homicide in Goodyear, AZ. involving a 21-year-old male.
On Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., Benny Galvan left his residence, possibly traveling with unknown persons and heading to a destination in Avondale.
Three days later on Sep. 8, Benny’s body was recovered from a canal in the area of 151st and Windward Avenues.
There are no known suspects at this time and no infromation on the vehicle in which he traveled.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may remain completely anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.