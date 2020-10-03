Conflict continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fighting around the Nagorno-Karabakh region was reported overnight and throughout Friday, Oct. 2, as Azerbaijani Defence Ministry released drone footage of what they say was targeted blasts of an Armenian military equipment on the night of October 2-3.
Armenian defence ministry also released footage of several explosions which took place on the same day.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s defence ministry reported 55 new military casualties, taking the death toll among its forces to 147.
Armenia said on Friday it would work with Russia, the United States and France on renewing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose on the sixth day of fighting over the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.
Azerbaijan, which is fighting ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, has not responded to a call for a ceasefire on Thursday by the three countries- co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, which mediates in the crisis.
Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, ruled out talks with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, and Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey said on Thursday the three big powers should have no role in peacemaking.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of using foreign mercenaries in military operations.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.