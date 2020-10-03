FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We are only three days in, but October has already been a record-breaking month.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We hit triple digits once again this afternoon making it the third consecutive day. One more day and we will break yet another record. The most amount of 100+ days in October is four set back in 1971 & 1991. With high pressure dominating our forecast, it’s looking like we will break that record as well.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with an overnight low around 65F.
TOMORROW: Sunny with high a high of 102F.
MONDAY: Sunny with high a high of 102F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
