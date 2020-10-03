Game on! Pac-12 announces 2020 football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Game on! The pac-12 Conference announced today its football schedule for the 2020 season, featuring a seven-game conference-only lineup beginning Sunday, Nov. 7.
The Pac-12 says, each team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent, with these six games being evenly distributed between home and away for each team. The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action, highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on December 18, which will take place in a home-hosted format.
“The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our Conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason Bowl opportunities,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Importantly, our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority.”
Every football game through the first 6 weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox and FS1. Fox will televise the Football Championship game on Friday, December 18.
Click on [THIS LINK] to see the full 2020 Pac-12 Football Schedule.
You can view all games in the lineup for the University of Arizona below:
Saturday, Nov. 7: Arizona at Utah, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 14: Southern Cal at Arizona, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 21: Arizona at Washington, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 28: Arizona at UCLA, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 5: Colorado at Arizona, TBA
Friday, Dec. 11: Arizona State at Arizona, TBA
Friday, Dec. 18: Pac-12 Championship, Teams TBA
