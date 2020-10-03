Mother attempts to destroy evidence after son kills his sister’s ex-boyfriend in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police responded to an apartment complex near Pima Street and 19th Avenue, Friday, at about 10 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
Reports state officers saw a crowd of people at the complex and were directed to a victim, 42-year-old Bobby Vaughn.
Vaughn was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vaughn later died at the hospital.
Police learned that Vaughn had allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Her brother, 37-year-old Tarron La’Mar Wooten, had confronted Vaughn and shot him, and attempted to flee the scene.
Officers located him at a nearby home and took him into custody. While on scene, detectives found Wooten’s mother, 61-year-old Glenda Holloway, who tried to destroy evidence related to the murder. She was arrested and taken into custody.
