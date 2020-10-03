SpaceX Antares rocket launches to Space Station from Virginia flight facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Oct. 2, NASA launched the Cygnus spacecraft aboard the SpaceX Antares rocket from a flight facility in Virginia.
The spacecraft will deliver several tons of cargo and supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station.
Cygnus is expected to dock on Monday morning. Cygnus was originally scheduled to launch on Oct. 1, but did not due to issues with ground support equipment.
Better safe than sorry, though. This video is absolutely captivating!
