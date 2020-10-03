Spain reinstates lockdown measures as COVID cases resurge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spanish police were controlling exits from Madrid on Friday, Oct. 2 as the city became the first European capital to go back to lockdown.
Some 4.8 million residents, plus those in nine satellite towns, are barred from leaving due to the resurgent coronavirus.
Police checkpoints over the weekend were briefed to be informative rather than punitive but fines will be imposed on people breaching the rules from Monday, Oct. 5.
Restaurants and bars will shut earlier and slash capacity by half in Europe’s worst infection hotspot.
The new restrictions, which started on Friday at 10 p.m., are not as strict as the previous lockdown from March when people were barred from leaving their homes.
Spain has recorded a total of 778,607 coronavirus cases, more than any other Western European nation, with almost 32,000 fatalities. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May - an average of 78 a day in the last week - but far below the late March record of nearly 900.
