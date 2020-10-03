Update: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after hit-and-run in east Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At about 8 p.m. on Oct. 2, TPD officers were dispatched to the area of Golf Links and Hearthstone after a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist.
Authorities say a vehicle made a left turn in front of the motorcycle driver. The suspect fled the area, but the suspect was followed by witnesses.
After getting away, the suspect was located with the help of K9 and Air Support. The driver was impaired at the time of the incident.
Details about the motorcyclist have not been released, but the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was booked into Pima County Jail on multiple felony charges.
We will keep you updated on this story as we get new details.
