“We are in uncharted territory.” UA Associate Professor weighs in on effects of Trump’s COVID diagnosis

“Of course the electoral college could always do something else, if we’re contemplating a world where President Trump wins, and it goes to the electoral college but President Trump cannot serve, the electoral college could make a different decision but it’s very unlikely. Very unlikely, it would almost certainly be Mike Pence,” said Westerland. “Who vice president is becomes a different thing and the 25th amendment has a process for replacing the vice president, but the fact becomes that Mike Pence is really who we’re voting for president if you’re voting for the republican ticket."