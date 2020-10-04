FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more records are in jeopardy as we head into next week, but then we could be seeing cooler temperatures by next weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Models are showing a pattern change by next weekend as a few systems move north of our area, which could help pull us out of our triple-digit streak.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with an overnight low around 65F.
TOMORROW: Sunny with high a high of 102F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.