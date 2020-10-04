FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more records are in jeopardy as we head into next week, but then we could be seeing cooler temperatures by next weekend!

KOLD 4:30 forecast Oct. 4
By Jaclyn Selesky | October 4, 2020 at 4:08 PM MST - Updated October 4 at 5:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Models are showing a pattern change by next weekend as a few systems move north of our area, which could help pull us out of our triple-digit streak.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with an overnight low around 65F.

TOMORROW: Sunny with high a high of 102F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!

