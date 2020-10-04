162nd Wing commander promoted to brigadier general

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard celebrated the promotion of its wing commander Col. Jeffrey L. Butler to brigadier general in a ceremony on Oct. 4 at the Morris Air National Guard Base.
Butler, who assumed command of the 162nd Wing in April 2020 from Brig. Gen. Andrew MacDonald, previously served as the wing vice commander under MacDonald beginning in September 2017.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wing could not hold an assumption of command ceremony in the spring. To comply with social distancing guidelines, the wing held an outdoor ceremony for Butler’s promotion, limiting in-person attendance to family and distinguished guests. The ceremony was live-streamed for wing members to watch remotely.
Butler began his military career upon graduating from the United Stated Air Force Academy in 1988. After attending undergraduate pilot training, Butler ascended to the position of F-16 pilot where he served in multiple operational, combat, and training assignments. Butler joined the 162nd Wing in 1996.
Butler is a command pilot with more than 5,000 combined flying hours in the F-16, T-37, and T-38. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Aeronautical Science Technology from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also completed various professional military education courses from the Air Force.
A recording of the ceremony is available HERE.
