Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.
The school said “the test result is not related to any team activities and no close contacts were identified within the football program.”
“My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months,” Sumlin said in a news release. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.
I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season."
The Wildcats are ramping up football activities this week and preseason practice begins Friday, Oct. 9.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Pac-12 released its 2020 football schedule.
Arizona opens the season at Utah Nov. 7, while the Wildcats' first home game is set for the following week.
- Saturday, Nov. 7: Arizona at Utah, Time TBA
- Saturday, Nov. 14: Southern Cal at Arizona, Time TBA
- Saturday, Nov. 21: Arizona at Washington, Time TBA
- Saturday, Nov. 28: Arizona at UCLA, Time TBA
- Saturday, Dec. 5: Colorado at Arizona, Time TBA
- Friday, Dec. 11: Arizona State at Arizona, Time TBA
- Friday, Dec. 18: Pac-12 Championship, Teams TBA
