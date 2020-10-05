Man dies following ‘disturbance’ at local motel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following an altercation at a Tucson motel last month.
Deputies and detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department found 52-year-old Ramon Miranda Escudero at the Siegel Select Extended Stay motel on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from PCSD.
Investigators said Escudero had been in an altercation with multiple people before deputies arrived.
Escudero was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died, according to the release.
Detectives do not have anyone in custody at this time and are still looking into what happened. Anyone with information or who may have seen anything can call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.