New Covid-19 tracking tool for Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -
The Pima County Health Department just introduced its new COVID-19 dashboard. Anyone can use it to find real-time tracking numbers for Pima County zip codes, municipalities, census tracts, and school districts.
You’ll find Pima County overall cases and deaths, cases by zip code, school district, and more geographic markers.
There also data subsets where you can get a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths, as well as cases and deaths by gender, age, and ethnicity.
Access the dashboard.
