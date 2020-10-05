PCC names Jim Monaco to permanent position

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Community College Athletics Department named Jim Monaco as Pima’s Athletic Director after serving in an interim basis since November 2018.
In the last 23 months, Monaco has been instrumental in helping to create partnerships with Chapman Automotive and Adidas as well as move the men’s and women’s soccer teams back to the West Campus and revitalize the field with lights and a new scoreboard.
“In the classroom, this year we had the highest GPA in history of the Athletics program,” Monaco said when asked about his proudest moments so far. “We put 40 students in honor classes and 38 finished with a 4.0 GPA. As well as getting the Chapman and Adidas deals done and the fields.”It’s a nice relief to have that interim tag off and now we can continue to do what we’ve done on the field and in the weight room, safely. Our next biggest goal is getting the field beautification done and continue to upgrade. We also look forward to build our fundraising money."
Monaco was the Pima football head coach for the final five years of the program. He worked under coach Pat Nugent from 2011 to 2013 as the Defensive Line coach and Recruiting Coordinator.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.