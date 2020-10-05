PCC names Jim Monaco to permanent position

“In the classroom, this year we had the highest GPA in history of the Athletics program,” Monaco said when asked about his proudest moments so far. “We put 40 students in honor classes and 38 finished with a 4.0 GPA. As well as getting the Chapman and Adidas deals done and the fields.”It’s a nice relief to have that interim tag off and now we can continue to do what we’ve done on the field and in the weight room, safely. Our next biggest goal is getting the field beautification done and continue to upgrade. We also look forward to build our fundraising money."