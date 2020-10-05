Pima County forms Integrity Task Force ahead of 2020 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County formed an Election Integrity Task Force for the 2020 election saying this “may be one of the most contested and controversial elections, county by county, state by state ever in our history,” according to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
Pima County has been voting by mail-in ballots for 20 years. In the recent Aug. 4 primary, 91 percent of the ballots were cast by mail and about 465,000 mail in ballots will be sent out Wednesday.
It’s the same mail-in ballot process that has been criticized by President Donald Trump and his surrogates.
“As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” President Trump has said on several occasions. “This is going to be fraud like you’ve never seen.”
Pima County has a history of mail-in voting with no fraud or major scandals but the county administrator wants an extra level of protection just in case there are challenges.
“Some of the elected leaders have been calling into question early voting,” said Mark Evans, the communications director for Pima County. “So there’s a lot of anxiety about early voting and whether it’s safe, whether it’s secure.”
The fact the president has asked his supporters to be poll watchers during the 2020 election cycle is another area of concern.
“If there are protests or events that were to happen at a drop off site of at a polling place during the election, we want to be prepared for how to respond to it,” Evans said.
Also concerning the county is the misinformation that is being produced on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.
The county wants a rapid response to misinformation which can spread very quickly.
“In case there is false information, rumors about this polling place or at this drop-off site, such and such happened, we want to be able to get the accurate information out as quickly as possible,” Evans said.
The task force will hold its first meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, and regularly until after the election.
“All elections are important but there is a lot of attention on this election,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re ready for any possibility, anything that comes up.”
