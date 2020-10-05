Support local businesses during Sonoran Restaurant Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As restaurants throughout Tucson reopen, some are still struggling.
That’s why some restaurants are joining forces to bring in new business with Sonoran Restaurant Week.
The 10-day event celebrates the food in southern Arizona by giving restaurants a chance to show off the dishes that make them special.
Taking part also helps support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Now, whether you choose to dine-in or enjoy takeout at home, you can get a three-course meal for $25-35.
Restaurants participating do understand that we’re still in a pandemic.
“We’ve all made a concerted effort to make it to go friendly. So, if people really aren’t ready to get out there and dine in yet, they can still participate. They can help a good cause, get some good food, and try out some new restaurants by ordering the Sonoran Restaurant menus to go," said Saguaro Corners Executive Chef CJ Hamm.
If takeout isn’t for you, Hamm said many safety measures are being taken -- masks are worn by all staff, lots of hand sanitizer stations will be around and tables are socially distanced.
