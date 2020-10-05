Tucson City Council approves utilities assistance grant for small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the Tucson City Council has approved a $1 million utilities assistance grant for small businesses in the Tucson area as part of the CARES Act.
Southwest Gas' small-business customers that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are facing hardship with their natural gas bill may apply for this grant starting Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
The grants will be distributed by the YWCA Southern Arizona and Southwest Gas encourages small-business customers to learn more about the program by visiting the YWCA website HERE.
