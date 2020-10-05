The Meet Rack closing its doors, selling off memorabilia

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 5, 2020 at 2:02 PM MST - Updated October 5 at 2:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Meet Rack, long a rite of passage for many in Tucson, is closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, everything in the building is for sale -- including the barstools and restaurant supplies.

Jim “god” Anderson has been running The Meet Rack for the last 25 years and turned it into a second home for many.

Jeff Farrell started a GoFundMe drive for Anderson to “repay a man who dedicated his life to ruining yours.”

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the drive raised $115. You can donate by going HERE.

