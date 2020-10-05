University of Arizona hopes to bring more students back to class next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona is planning on bringing more students back to the classroom.
It will not happen this week, but university officials said if trends continue downward, they can bring students to in-person classes starting on Oct. 12. They are aiming to get class with a size of 30 or less back next week, but it would only be for students and staff who have signed up for those classes. It could bring around another 2,500 back to lectures and labs.
“What we’re hoping is that in this next 7 days, we continue to see the students, the university campus, the people that live around the university… remember it’s not just the university we’re all in this together, to continue and abide and engage in appropriate behavior so we can continue to support the university in its quest to get more students back,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said during the university’s reentry meeting Monday, Oct. 5.
The university will begin randomly testing staff members. On Oct. 12, they will begin randomly testing off-campus students. University officials urge people, though, that they are not in the clear and to “remain vigilant” while a vaccine for COVID-19 is still in development.
“Do not go out and party,” UA President Dr. Robert Robbins said. “That’s what this is all about. If noncompliance remains as a significant issue, or we see an increase in cases, (the voluntary shelter in place) may need to be reinstated, and we’re not going to be able to progress into this stage two that we’re thinking about doing."
A voluntary, two-week, shelter in place helped the case count drop, but, if needed, could be put back into place. A little less than 70 students are now in the isolation dorms on campus. The university said it hasn’t seen viral transmission in the classes that they already have in person.
