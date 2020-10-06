BREAKING: Voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM MST - Updated October 5 at 9:41 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The voter registration deadline in Arizona has been extended to Oct. 23, 2020.

The U.S. District Court for Arizona will grant a preliminary injunction on the voter registration deadline until October 23, 2020 after two nonprofit organizations, Mi Familia Vota and Arizona Coalition for Change filed a Complaint seeking a declaratory judgment and an Emergency Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction against Defendant Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

