CBP agents make record meth seizure in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol officers with the Office of Field Operations at the Port of Nogales seized a large shipment of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Friday, from a Mexican National when he attempted to enter the United States.
The seizure is the largest methamphetamine load seized in Arizona’s port history.
CBP Officers discovered nearly 650 packages of drugs concealed within a non-factory floor compartment of a tractor-trailer that was laden with bell peppers, pickles and cucumbers driven by a 58-year-old male.
CBP officers conducted a thorough inspection and noticed anomalies throughout the floor of the trailer, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 800 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl with a value of nearly $2 million.
Area Port Director Michael Humphries commended his staff at the Nogales Mariposa Cargo Facility for this record-breaking drug seizure.
“This is an enormous amount of very dangerous hard narcotics that Nogales Cargo Officers prevented from reaching communities throughout the United States.”
This is the second drug seizure of this magnitude in less than three months.
