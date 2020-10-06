Chipotle and TikTok teaming up to give away 53 burritos and seats to basketball game

October 6, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chipotle announced they are launching a TikTok basketball challenge and are inviting fans to hit a 53-foot shot to win 53 free burritos and seats to a professional game when basketball returns with fans.

10 participants will be randomly selected to win the prize. Fans can enter the challenge by hitting the long-range shot, sharing their video using TikTok’s duet feature, tagging @Chipotle and including the hashtag #Chipotle53.

The number 53 represents the amount of real ingredients in Chipotle’s menu.

Chipotle is partnering with basketball stars and celebrity fans on the challenge — including former Arizona Wildcat Josh Green. Other celebrity participants include long-distance sharp shooter and Atlanta Hawk Trae Young; top hoops draft picks James Wiseman, Obi Toppin, Cole Anthony, and RJ Hampton; YouTubers Dude Perfect; Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty; Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett; Esports star Nadeshot; and basketball trainer Chris Brinkley.

For more updates on the 53 foot Shot Challenge, fans can follow Chipotle on TikTok and Instagram.

