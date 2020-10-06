FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is finally coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level ridge continues to dominate our forecast and bring us record breaking heat for the first part of the week. Good news though! An upper level trough moves through at the end of the week which will pick up our winds and bring us a big cool down! How do the 80s sound? Finally some below average temperatures to start next week!
TONIGHT: Few clouds with lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
