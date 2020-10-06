Green Valley firefighters at Castle Fire in California to teach emergency techniques

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of the Green Valley Fire Department are in California to teach other firefighters emergency techniques known as “Stop the Bleed.” These techniques are to be used when someone suffers a major injury while out on the line.
The instruction was focused on stopping bleeding, trauma care and emergency field extrication.
Personnel from the “Conifer 4” (one of the hand crews from Mexico Forestry), the “Horseshoe Meadow Hot Shots,” and various contract engine crews assigned to the same division as GVFD took part in the training.
Capt. Mark Lytle, Engr. Shane Merrill, FF Thomas Crumbpacker and Capt. Ed Hackett from Tucson Fire (who is with GVFD as an Engine Boss Trainee) took part in teaching.
